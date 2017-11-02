Snow is expected to fall in southern Alberta throughout the day and roads in and around the city are snow covered and slick in some sections.

A snowfall warning is in effect for Calgary and surrounding areas and Environment Canada says the city will see total accumulations between 15 and 25 centimeters by Saturday morning.

Snowfall will be particularly heavy along the foothills with up to 40 centimetres of accumulation by the weekend.

Road surfaces in and around the city are snow covered and slippery in spots and drifting snow is reducing visibility on area highways.

Current road conditions in Calgary, Alberta and B.C.

Calgary police say 17 crashes, 3 involving injuries, were reported between midnight and 8:00 a.m.Thursday and motorists are being urged to drive to the conditions.

City crews treated roads with anti-icing material before the snow started and are out plowing and laying down a salt/gravel mixture on priority routes.

CTV Calgary Weather Specialist Kevin Stanfield says the flurries will continue on Friday and Saturday but the majority of the accumulation will be on Thursday.

