A snowfall warning remains in place for Calgary and slippery conditions are leading to crashes.

Police say there were 51 crashes between 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday and 4:00 a.m. today. Most of them were non-injury but 11 of the involved injuries.

City snow removal crews have been working all night to clear priority routes and bridge decks and about two dozen snow plows continue to roam streets this morning. They have been putting down a salt and gravel mixture to try and help with traction. The plows will be out around the clock as the snowfall continues.

Motorists are warned to leave early, slow down and be careful on city streets today, as the snow is expected to continue falling.

Highways are also in rough condition, especially northeast of Calgary.