Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the City of Calgary and surrounding areas as a system moves in from the south.

The snowfall is expected to begin later on Friday morning, bringing about 10 cm of accumulation by the time it tapers off in the evening.

An additional five to 10 cm is expected overnight, so get your shovels ready for Saturday morning.

Airdrie, Cochrane, Olds, Sundre, Okotoks, High River and Claresholm are also included in the warning.

The agency is also reminding drivers about the danger of blowing snow in open areas and on area highways.

The conditions are expected to clear up by late on Christmas Eve.

Drivers are warned to be prepared for quickly changing conditions on routes in and around Calgary as visibility could be hindered in the weather.

If you’re caught driving in such conditions you should slow down, keep an eye out for tail lights ahead of you and be prepared to stop or take evasive action as necessary.

It is also advised that you have an emergency plan in place and drive with an emergency kit containing water, food, medicine, a first-aid kit and a flashlight.

