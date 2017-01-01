A 55-year-old Calgary man has passed away in hospital after being seriously injured in a New Year’s Day rollover on Highway 797 south of the TransCanada Highway.

Shortly before 8:00 a.m., RCMP, fire crews and EMS were called to a location approximately three kilometres north of the town of Langdon after a motorist noticed an overturned snowplow in the ditch.

Fire crews removed the snowplow operator trapped in the wreckage and ground ambulance transported the 55-year-old to the Foothills Medical Centre in critical, life threatening condition. STARS Air Ambulance was unable to respond to the crash site due to poor weather conditions.

On Sunday afternoon, RCMP confirmed the man had succumbed to his injuries.

Highway 797 was reduced to one lane of alternating traffic following the crash but all lanes have reopened.

RCMP continue to investigate the rollover and have determined highway conditions were poor at the time of the incident.