Three men have been arrested following Thursday afternoon’s police pursuit of a stolen pickup truck that ended in marshland near Strathmore.

Shortly after noon, RCMP from Gleichen and Vulcan were called to a location near the Village of Arrowwood, east of Okotoks, following reports a Ford F350 pickup had been stolen. Officers located the truck and attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver did not comply. The vehicle continued along Highway 23 and RCMP members witnessed the truck being driven in a dangerous manner along the highway and through neighbouring fields. The ground pursuit was halted to ensure the safety of the public.

Additional resources, including the RCMP’s Calgary Emergency Response team, were deployed and the truck was located in a field southwest of Eagle Lake, near Strathmore, shortly after 3:00 p.m. The truck was immobilized by the wet ground in the field and officers arrested the three occupants of the vehicle without further incident.

The alleged driver of the truck, 23-year-old William Cory Kelly, has been charged with:

Operation of a motor vehicle while being pursued

Dangerous operation of motor vehicle

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Drive while disqualified

Kelly remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, November 9.

Charges are pending against a 25-year-old man and a 22-year-old man, the two passengers of the stolen truck who have not been named, in connection with the incident. The 25-year-old was wanted on warrants in connection with a police investigation into stolen fuel in Carseland.