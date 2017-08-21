It will only be a partially visible, but thousands of people have been anxiously awaiting the once in a lifetime event; the solar eclipse.

Beginning at approximately 10:20 a.m. Calgarians all over the city will be able to see the alignment of the sun, moon and Earth, a phenomenon that will darken the skies for a few hours.

The highest amount of coverage will be at about 11:30 a.m. with the event wrapping up at just before 1:00 p.m.

A thin stretch of the central United States will be experiencing a total solar eclipse, but the coverage in Calgary is expected to only be about 80 percent.

Telus Spark is holding a solar eclipse viewing party where they will be inviting children to safely watch the event.

“So the eclipse is essentially when the three of these heavenly bodies line up. The moon is 400 times smaller than the sun and the sun is just 400 times further away so it looks like the same size on Earth,” said Melanie Hall with Telus Spark.

A solar eclipse can only be viewed through special protective eyewear, but staff will be able to teach children how to make their own tool to watch the eclipse.

A viewing event will also be taking place at the University of Calgary’s engineering building.