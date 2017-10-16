

CTV Calgary Staff





Polling stations were busy as soon as they opened on Monday morning and line ups were reported at a number of locations across the city by early evening.

Voters started lining up outside some polling stations at least a 30 minutes before the polls opened at 10:00 a.m.

Election officials say voter turnout was good this year and polls leading up to the election showed a close race between incumbent mayor Naheed Nenshi and challenger Bill Smith.

Some polling stations ran out of ballots on Monday evening and officials asked people to be patient while more ballots were being delivered.

Officials said anyone who was in line by 8:00 p.m. would still be able to vote and that ballots at those polls would not be counted until the last person in line had voted.

The city says 157,697 people voted by 6:00 p.m. Monday and that the total voter turnout so far, including the advance votes, is 232,662 or 34.89 percent. Final voter turnout for advanced voting was 74,965.

Officials say voter turnout in 2013 was 148,143 during the same time period.

