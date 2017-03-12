A late night house fire in the southeast neighbourhood of Penbrooke Meadows sent two families out into the cold.

Fire crews were called to a townhouse complex in the 1300 block of 52 Street Southeast shortly before 11:30 Saturday night as flames and smoke poured from basement and main floor of a residence.

The occupants of the home, a family of five, escaped from the building unharmed prior to the arrival of the Calgary Fire Department. Crews evacuated another family of five from a neighbouring home as a precautionary measure.

Firefighters entered the building and extinguished the fire.

The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation but, according to CFD officials, the blaze started in the basement of the home.