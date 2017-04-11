A small school in the hamlet of New Brigden that was in danger of closing at the end of June because of reduced enrolment will welcome students again in the fall thanks to some creative cost saving measures.

Only two students attended the New Brigden School this year and the facility was listed as a potential candidate for closure by officials with the Prairie Rose School Division.

People who live in the community say several parents moved their children to a school in Oyen following a dispute with some former staff members, which resulted in the low enrolment numbers.

On Tuesday, education officials agree to keep the school open next year but the plan is to offer grades one to four only.

Typically, schools use three grade increments but the school district is asking for an exception to that rule so that a grade four student who lives in the community can attend.

A number of families were in Medicine Hat for the decision and say they are relieved.

“There was a few of us that cried and pretty much everybody just, I mean, the trustees all came and hugged us and congratulated us and, you know, we all thanked everyone and each other for all the hard work. I mean, it has not been an easy four months for sure. It's been a challenge for sure, we’ve pretty much had to push ourselves to the brink of insanity to keep going and fighting this fight but I think today showed us just how worth it it really was,” said Savanna Tye.

Parents say six students are expected to enrol at the school next year and that nine others will be in pre-school and kindergarten classes.

Community members raised $70,000 to help cover costs over the next two years and parents will also pitch in with snow removal, lawn care and lunch-time supervision.