

CTV Calgary Staff





Officials are again warning residents to bundle up if they plan to go outside on Tuesday, as temperatures are sitting well below zero with wind chills dropping those even further.

While Calgary’s temperature isn’t as bad as some areas of the province, it is still dangerous to be outside without proper winter gear.

Homeless shelters are continuing to take people in, even if they are over-capacity, and are encouraging Calgarians to phone 9-1-1 if they see someone sleeping outside. As well, a few simple donations can make a huge difference for the homeless.

“We are actually asking Calgarians to consider giving homeless Calgarians HUGS this cold season, that’s hats, underwear, gloves, scarves: HUGS,” said Jordan Hamilton, Calgary Drop-In Centre . “By giving a little more warmth, we can do a lot of good, we can prevent hypothermia, we can prevent frostbite, and that goes a long way.”

For people who work outdoors, dealing with the cold is almost as much work as the actual job.

“It slows us down, the propane is cold, we don’t get as good pressure through our torch lines, it just slows down production,” said Joe Carey, who is running a roofing crew. “If I feel that it’s getting too cold, I’ll send guys down to the truck or inside a building, let them warm up. Most of the time it’s two or three layers of hoodies, two or three layers of shirts, one or two layers of long johns plus your work pants, three or four pairs of socks in your work boots, whatever keeps you warm.”

Officials say that layers are best for everyone as well as a set of warm boots.

The sunshine helps to keep things a bit warmer, but if you go into the shade, temperatures can get bitterly cold.

Dog walkers at Edworthy Park say that it’s not just themselves that they need to look out for. They said their four-legged friends also need to have proper gear to keep them safe.

In some cases, that means booties for their feet and an extra coat on top of their own.

The -20 degree temperature is cold, the owners say, but it isn’t that bad if you’re prepared.

“It’s pretty cold, but I have warm boots and stuff,” said Alex Hawley. “I’m wearing basically all my ski equipment. Just my hands were cold and still are.”

Hawley said that her dog doesn’t like the boots that most other animals at the park have, so she isn’t using them.

Jenn Maynard said she put coconut oil on the feet of one of her dogs to keep them safe from the temperatures, but knows they key to staying warm.

“Just put lots of layers on her and dog boots and keep moving.”

The temperatures aren’t as bad as they could be this time of year, but it’s much, much warmer in Eastern Canada, where Toronto is enjoying 4 degree temperatures.

CTV Weather Specialist Kevin Stanfield says that there is a 40 degree difference between Banff and Toronto.

The coldest spot in Alberta, as well as all of Canada, is Banff at -36.4 degrees.

The warmest spot in the province, that isn’t really that warm to begin with, is Beaverlodge at -11.4 degrees.