Southern Alberta man charged with child pornography-related offences again
Blood Tribe Police
Published Thursday, November 16, 2017 2:04PM MST
A 24-year-old man from the Blood Tribe faces a number of charges after police searched a Lethbridge home and seized a number of electronic devices.
According to officials with the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT), Cody Wright was arrested on November 8 on the Blood Tribe Frist Nation Reserve following an investigation involving members of ALERT’s Internet Child Exploitation unit, Blood Tribe Police and the Lethbridge Police Service that began in October of this year.
Wright is accused of uploading child pornography to social media accounts.
The 24-year-old faces charges including:
- Possessing child pornography
- Accessing child pornography
- Distributing child pornography
- Breach of recognizance (two counts)
ALERT officials say Wright’s breach is related to similar offences he committed in November 2016.