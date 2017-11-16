A 24-year-old man from the Blood Tribe faces a number of charges after police searched a Lethbridge home and seized a number of electronic devices.

According to officials with the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT), Cody Wright was arrested on November 8 on the Blood Tribe Frist Nation Reserve following an investigation involving members of ALERT’s Internet Child Exploitation unit, Blood Tribe Police and the Lethbridge Police Service that began in October of this year.

Wright is accused of uploading child pornography to social media accounts.

The 24-year-old faces charges including:

Possessing child pornography

Accessing child pornography

Distributing child pornography

Breach of recognizance (two counts)

ALERT officials say Wright’s breach is related to similar offences he committed in November 2016.