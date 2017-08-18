A man who now resides in Olds, Alberta had his life turned upside down more than a decade ago when he was deported from the only country he ever knew and now he’s doing everything in his power to reunite with his family before his mother passes away.

Alan Arellano was born in Mazatlan, Mexico and his parents made a decision to migrate to the United States when he was two years old.

“We went to Tijuana, which borders San Diego, and we eventually migrated to San Diego,” said Arellano. “I was there through all my childhood (and) my teenage years.”

Arellano says he graduated from a prestigious high school and was in the process of enrolling at San Diego State University when he made a startling discovery after being asked for his Social Security Number. “I didn’t have one. That’s when I found out that I didn’t have a status.”

The status-less teenager was arrested during his senior year of high school, shortly after his 18th birthday, after he was unable to provide documentation. “I was forced to leave the country to a country that was nothing but a place I was born.”

Arellano was deported to Mexico while his mother and siblings remain in San Diego.

“I didn’t even know Spanish that well when I went back to Mexico,” recalled Arellano. “That’s how much of an American I was.”

Arellano spent four years in Mazatlan with his father, who had returned to his homeland after separating from Alan’s mother, before an opportunity to move to Canada through a private program came along. “I came as a temporary worker and eventually worked hard enough and got status so I’m a permanent resident now.”

It has been nearly 11 years since the now 29-year-old last saw his mother and siblings in San Diego. During their time apart, Arellano’s mother health has deteriorated.

“In 2014, she was diagnosed with kidney cancer, stage four kidney cancer, so it was pretty advanced,” said Arellano. “She had a surgery, one of her kidneys was removed, and it was successful. She was in remission for a period of six to eight months.”

Arellano says his mother developed a bad cough that led to the discovery of tumours in her lungs and, earlier this year, a brain tumour was found.

“I don’t know how long she has. It’s a long process and it’s a lot of work and it’s a lot of money but my main focus is going to visit her. I’m trying to do everything I can.”

The Olds resident had applied for a visa to visit the United States after he received his permanent resident status in Canada but his application was denied. “I went to the U.S. consulate in Calgary and I was not successful. They said since I was deported and, I’m not sure if it’s considered a felony or a criminal charge, I wouldn’t be allowed as a visitor.”

Arellano later attempted to apply for a humanitarian visa in an effort to visit his dying mother but it was also denied.

In a statement to CTV Calgary, a U.S. embassy official said the reason for denying an application is not disseminated. “Department of State visa records are confidential. The applicant should have been provided a reason for his refusal.”

According to Arellano, the explanations he has received for denial include a lack of financial support in the United States and a controlled substance violation, despite the fact he does not have a criminal record.

Lawyers in Canada and the United States have encouraged Arellano to reapply for visas but he says he has already spent $2,000 in application fees. He says bringing his 48-year-old mother to Canada is not a possibility.

“My mom is settled in the States. She’s going through her medical process in the States,” said Arellano. “It would be really hard for her to leave everything she knows and six other children to come and see me.”

“I want to go see my mom, see my family, see my brothers and sisters. I haven’t met my little sister. She’s six. I haven’t met my nephew and my niece. I haven’t met people who are really important to me.”

The family remains close despite their physical distance. “I’m really happy that technology has united us a little bit but you can’t compare it to giving her a hug, giving her a kiss. It’s just not the same thing. I try to talk to her every day.”

While Arellano continues to search for a solution, he bears a physical tribute to his mother’s battle.

“As a result of her brain surgery, my mother has a huge scar along her head. So I did this in her honour,” pointing to a line he had shaved through his hair. “Even though I’m far, I’m fighting with her in spirit.”