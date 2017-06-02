

CTV Calgary Staff





Environment Canada tracked a severe thunderstorm and issued a tornado warning for the Drumheller - Three Hills area on Friday afternoon.

The weather agency issued the warning at about 5:00 p.m. and lifted it approximately 30 minutes later.

A severe thunderstorm warning was iin effect for the area and Environment Canada says the storm is producing heavy rain, strong wind gusts and nickel size hail.

The storm moved off to the east and headed towards the Hanna area. Those who live in the area were asked to monitor alerts and forecasts.

For the latest Emergceny Alerts in Alberta, click HERE.