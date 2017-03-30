A mosque in southwest Calgary that became a focus in terrorism investigation is closing its doors, effective Friday.

The 8th and 8th mosque became a focus of terrorism investigations over the years as several men who prayed there ended up going overseas to fight for ISIS.

Officials at the mosque say the reason for closing was that the lease was up at the location, so they decided to move to give them a fresh start.

There is no information on where they will be reopening but, in a statement posted on the Islamic Information Society of Calgary’s website that information will be posted as soon as it becomes available.

The statement also advises people to use the Edmonton Trail location for the time being.