More than 1,000 people lined up with resume in hand ouside the Delta Calgary South Hotel on Saturday for a job fair tied to the Southwest Ring Road construction project.

The one day hiring fair, organized by KGL (Kiewit, Graham and Ledcor), Mountain View Partners and the provincial government, set to fill more than 300 positions for the project that is scheduled to start later this month.

Many of the job seekers were attracted by the prospect of up to 10 years of guaranteed work during this period of economic uncertainty.

“It’s terrible. I’ve been off work for a couple years actually,” said one prospective employee hoping to land a job as a heavy equipment operator. “It’s been pretty tough. I’m hoping to get a break today so hopefully we will.”

Another applicant said she welcomed the idea of job security. “We were laid off in December for the season so hoping to get on this ring road project for the next five to eight years.”

Available positions included:

Heavy equipment and crane operators

Carpenters

Heavy duty mechanics

Field inspectors

Surveyors

Labourers

Traffic control

For those unable to attend the hiring fair, information regarding job openings and the application process is available at Southwest Calgary Ring Road – Employment Opportunities.