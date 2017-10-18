Officials at an elementary/junior high school in the southwest community of West Springs are warning students and parents after a Grade 9 student reported a Wednesday morning attack at the hands of an unknown man.

According to a letter issued by the school’s principal, the student was walking from Cougar Ridge to the school at approximately 9:00 a.m. when she was grabbed from behind by a man. The student was able to fend off the advances of the man by elbowing him and she ran to school for help.

School staff notified the Calgary Police Service and the student’s parents of the assault. The teenager was offered time with a counsellor.

The school has increased its supervision during recess and lunches and staff members are revisiting the school's safety procedures and policies.

Anyone with information regarding the attack is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service, 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers.