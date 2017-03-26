The Calgary contingent of Team Canada arrived at Calgary International Airport Saturday night after a successful experience at the Special Olympics World Winter Games in Austria.

Athletes from Alberta secured 16 medals during the 11 days of the games in sports ranging from Nordic skiing to speed skating to figure skating and Canada brought home a total of 117 medals.

The 2017 World Winter Games saw 3,000 athletes from more than 100 nations compete in events including the demonstration sports of dancing and MATP (motor activity training program).