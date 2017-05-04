Spring skiing celebrated in Calgary’s downtown core
It was a snowy time on Stephen Avenue as officials with Sunshine Village brought in three tons of snow for skiers and snowboarders to play on.
Published Thursday, May 4, 2017 12:02PM MDT
It may be warm and sunny, finally, but officials of a Banff ski resort brought a bit more of the cold white stuff to Calgary to make sure everyone knows the ski season isn’t over in the mountains.
Sunshine Village carted three tons of snow into the city and dumped it right on Stephen Avenue for the resort’s ‘Downtown Throwdown Rail Jam’.
The snow was packed into slopes so skiers and snowboarders could both show off their skills.
The event also celebrates all of the other special events going on at Sunshine Village this month.
The facility possesses the longest non-glacial ski season in Canada and is expected to be open until May 22.
