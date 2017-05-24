Most of Alberta is under a wind warning and parts of the province were pounded by rain, snow, sleet and everything in between on Wednesday afternoon.

The wind forced several construction sites to shut down in the core to keep the debris from flying around and crews safe.

Environment Canada forecast winds as high as 100 km/hr in places and says winds are expected to peak on Wednesday evening and then die down.

The weather agency says rainfall amounts between 20 to 30 mm can be expected by Thursday.

Several parts of the province were affected by power outages and a number of communities in the city also were without power for parts of the day.

The snow made driving in and around the city a little tricky for some and a few flights were also delayed due to the weather.

RCMP is advising motorists to use caution and drive to conditions.

