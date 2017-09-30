The Calgary Police Service is investigating a Saturday morning stabbing in the city’s southeast that sent one man to hospital.

Police were called to the 300 block of 99 Avenue S.E. shortly after 9:00 a.m. following reports of a stabbing.

An injured man, age not confirmed, was transported by ambulance to hospital in life threatening condition.

According to police, the suspect in the attack is described as:

A Caucasian male

Approximately 170 cm (5’6” to 5’7”) tall

Having a slim build

Having blonde hair

At the time of the incident, the suspect was wearing a blue crewneck sweater.

Officers have one person in custody in connection with the stabbing.

Anyone with information regarding the attack is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service, 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers.