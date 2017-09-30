CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Stabbing victim in life threatening condition following attack in Willow Park
CPS members inspect evidence at the scene of Saturday morning's stabbing in Willow Park
Published Saturday, September 30, 2017 11:30AM MDT
Last Updated Saturday, September 30, 2017 12:57PM MDT
The Calgary Police Service is investigating a Saturday morning stabbing in the city’s southeast that sent one man to hospital.
Police were called to the 300 block of 99 Avenue S.E. shortly after 9:00 a.m. following reports of a stabbing.
An injured man, age not confirmed, was transported by ambulance to hospital in life threatening condition.
According to police, the suspect in the attack is described as:
- A Caucasian male
- Approximately 170 cm (5’6” to 5’7”) tall
- Having a slim build
- Having blonde hair
At the time of the incident, the suspect was wearing a blue crewneck sweater.
Officers have one person in custody in connection with the stabbing.
Anyone with information regarding the attack is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service, 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers.