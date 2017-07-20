A man has been transported to the Foothills Medical Centre following an early evening stabbing along 15 Avenue Southwest.

According to police, the attack occurred shortly before 7:00 p.m. in the 1100 block of 15 Ave. S.W.

Emergency crews responded to the area following reports of an argument that had escalated.

An injured man, believed to be in his mid-40s was transported by ambulance to hospital in serious, life threatening condition with traumatic injuries.

No arrests have been made in connection with the attack.