Stabbing victim in life threatening condition following Beltline attack
CPS members cordoned off an area in the 1100 block of 15 Ave SW following Thursday evening's stabbing
Published Thursday, July 20, 2017 8:56PM MDT
Last Updated Thursday, July 20, 2017 9:03PM MDT
A man has been transported to the Foothills Medical Centre following an early evening stabbing along 15 Avenue Southwest.
According to police, the attack occurred shortly before 7:00 p.m. in the 1100 block of 15 Ave. S.W.
Emergency crews responded to the area following reports of an argument that had escalated.
An injured man, believed to be in his mid-40s was transported by ambulance to hospital in serious, life threatening condition with traumatic injuries.
No arrests have been made in connection with the attack.
