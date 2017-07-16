Seven people had an unusual view of the Calgary Stampede midway for nearly 30 minutes on Saturday evening as the amusement ride they were strapped into broke down.

According to Calgary Stampede officials, the MACH 3 ride stopped in the middle of a ride shortly after 6:00 p.m. Employees of the North American Midway Entertainment (NAME), the ride’s operator, evacuated the seven riders from the MACH 3. The process took roughly 30 minutes.

One of the riders underwent a medical assessment at Stampede Park before being transported by ambulance to hospital as a precautionary measure.

The MACH 3 was closed for the remainder of Saturday and did not reopen to the public on Sunday morning.

Alberta Elevating Devices Amusement Rides Safety Association (AEDARSA), the body that governs rides, will assess the MACH 3 before it receives clearance to resume operating.