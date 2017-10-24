A Hamley and Co. cowboy hat from the 1920s that belonged to Clem Gardner has been discovered by a historical specialist and has now found a home in the Calgary Stampede’s archives collection.

Cassandra Cummings looks after the Calgary Stampede’s archives and collections and found out the hat was for sale on eBay back in August.

“It was a bit of a surprise. I got a phone call in August and it said do you know anything about the eBay listing? I had no idea it was there, it wasn’t labeled Calgary Stampede or Guy Weadick so it hadn’t pinged any of my kind of notices so someone else had just come across it, coincidentally, and was wondering if I knew about it,” said Cummings.

Cummings started looking into the origins of the hat and was able to trace previous owners after a week of phone calls across North America.

“I contacted the seller and got the information from him, where did he get it from, and he directed me to an auction house so I contacted them and was able to see the lot number and everything online and I was able to find out who had owned it in Calgary and contacted their son in Victoria and things like that. And in the meantime, I was also investigating the actual hat. What is it made out of? It’s Hamley and Co, which is based in Pendleton, so home of the famous Pendleton roundup, and they’re still in business and the hat company owner couldn’t tell me it was Clem’s hat but he could tell me it was definitely a Hamley and Co hat from the 1920s, that it was in great condition and that it would probably be a great purchase,” she said.

The Stampede paid the eBay seller the asking price of just over $2100.

“It was a big decision, it is a fairly sizable amount of the archive's budget but it's such an important piece of Calgary and Stampede history,” said Cummings.

Gardner competed at the first Stampede in 1912 and continued to do so for more than 40 years.

He had a ranch near Banff and raised his own stock that was used at the Stampede.

In 2012, Gardner was immortalized in bronze with a sculpture called By the Banks of the Bow and he is wearing a different style hat than the one that was sold online to the Stampede.

“Clem had such a long career that it only makes sense that he's going to switch up the type of hat he's going to wear every once and a while,” said Cummings. “It is a bit delicate, definitely, the brim has lost a bit of its shape, it’s getting a little bit floppy but overall, it’s still in great condition. It’s quite clean. There’s no significant damage.”