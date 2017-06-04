An injured Tommie Campbell, a 2016 CFL All-Star, watched his teammates practice at McMahon Stadium on Sunday following an offseason marred by an arrest in Pennsylvania and a hamstring injury sustained while trying to outrun a car.

“I understand I put myself, and I surrounded myself, with people I shouldn’t surround myself by,” Campbell said of his run-in with the law. “My name got cleared and I’m here to win a championship.”

Campbell had been arrested in his hometown of Aliquippa, Pennsylvania in January following a police investigation into suspected drug trafficking. According to officials with the Aliquippa Police Department, officers paid a visit to Campbell’s mother’s home and Campbell fled the residence on foot. A Calgary Stampeders bag containing cash and crack cocaine was allegedly found inside the residence.

The Stampeder’s defensive back attended the local police detachment and surrendered to police. “I did everything I needed to do to get myself out of that situation,” said Campbell. “I just trusted in the process and I got my name cleared.”

“I had a pretty good lawyer and he got everything all worked out.”

Campbell says he appreciates the fact the Calgary Stampeders organization stood beside him during the ordeal.

“I was here the whole season last year and I spoke with them, I communicated with them, the whole time and they gave me an outline of how everything was and, pretty much, they were still behind me.,” said Campbell. “If things didn’t go so good then obviously I wouldn’t be here and that’s fair.”

Head Coach Dave Dickenson says he’s glad to have Campbell back in the fold and looks forward to the all-star’s return to the field.

“We're happy to have him,” said Dickenson. “He's excited to play football (and) he looks good. We, as an organization, did what we were supposed to do, let the legal process play out, and he looks like he's ready to play some football.”

Campbell adds he’s still haunted by the outcome of the 2016 Grey Cup Championship Game.

“We have unfinished business from last year,” said the defensive back. “We came up short in the championship and the only thing I’ve been thinking about, day-in and day-out, is I let a guy from Ottawa, number 81, catch this dig route on me and I’m still upset about that.”

Campbell says an injury suffered during his unusual training regime will likely keep him out of the Stampeders first preseason game. The cornerback tweaked his hamstring while pitting his footspeed against the acceleration of a car, something he had done while training in high school, college and the pros.

“I raced a car which wasn’t a good idea,” admitted Campbell. “I barely lost. We ran about 50 yards, well, he drove and I ran 50 yards. I kind of tweaked my hamstring so that’s why I wasn’t practicing today.”

“Coaches want me to come back at 100 per cent. They say there ain’t no reason to come back at 80 per cent. I’ll probably sit this first game out and see how I feel next week.”

The Calgary Stampeders will host the BC Lions at McMahon Stadium in preseason action on Tuesday, June 6. Campbell hopes to play alongside his teammates when the squad visits Edmonton in the second week of the preseason.