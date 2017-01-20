The Calgary Stampeders have inked head coach Dave Dickenson to a contract extension that will see him lead the team through the 2020 season.

Dickenson, in his first year as a head coach, spurred the Stamps to a 15-2-1 regular season record, a victory in the Western Final over the B.C. Lions and a Grey Cup berth. The 31 regular season points established a franchise record and the team’s accomplishments garnered Dickenson the 2016 AGF CFL Coach of the Year award.

The Hall of Fame quarterback played 13 seasons of professional football including six years with the Stampeders before retiring and joining the Stampeders as an offensive coordinator. Dickenson served as offensive coordinator for six seasons before accepting the head coach position when John Hufnagel moved into a front office position.

“This is the right move for our organization,” said Stampeders president and general manager John Hufnagel. “Dave had an exceptional first season as a head coach and I believe he will get even better as he gains more experience in the role."

"I'm happy to be staying here for the long term," said Dickenson. "With this extension, I get the opportunity to try and keep the Stamps' winning tradition going. I stress the importance of loyalty and trust to my players and I'm very grateful that the team is showing loyalty and trust to me."

Dickenson’s three-year extension comes on the heels of the team’s commitment to the entire coaching staff. Earlier this month, the Stampeders announced all nine assistant coaches would be returning for the 2017 season.