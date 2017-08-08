Some of Canada’s elite athletes were in Calgary on Tuesday to support an initiative that raises funds for youth mentoring programs.

The All-Stars For Kids Day was hosted by Stampeders' quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell at Winsport and up to 100 children teamed up with the athletes to run through a ninja warrior obstacle course.

It’s the first year for the program and Mitchell says it’s a great opportunity to spend time with some of Calgary’s aspiring athletes.

“The thing I love, is we have athletes from every single sport out here. I mean, you have skeleton, bob sleigh, football, track, swimming, snowboarding, everything you can think of, we have it out here, so it’s very important for us to make sure that these kids know that we’re here for them,” said Mitchell. “It’s our first time getting all the all-stars out here with the kids and our biggest message to these guys is the kids of today are the all-stars of tomorrow so let’s make sure we nurture these guys. They’re going through life changing aspects of their life that they shouldn’t have to face alone and that’s the biggest thing is we want to let them know that not only are we here for them, but so are their mentors and so is the entire community.”

The children are from Big Brothers Big Sisters programs and money raised from the annual event will be used to support programs and increase awareness about the value of mentorship programs.

“This is our biggest fundraising event of the year and this is what we’re trying to strive for is that $200,000 goal,” said Mitchell. “I think it’s going to be challenging, I think it’s going to be a lot of fun but the important thing is we’re going to do it together. We’ll do it as mentors and mentees and do it as a team.”

“They get to come out and spend the day with some of their own champions and mentors and some of our own local athletes and just have a lot of fun together. They get encouraged and they push themselves hard and they have a lot of fun together and it’s just a great day for everybody,” said Karen Orser, President and CEO, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Calgary and area.

The kids and mentors say events like this are fun and they get to meet others with similar interests.

“We do all sorts of different activities, everything from hockey and basketball, going to Calgary Flames games. We try to come out to events like this as much as we can. It’s an absolute blast,” said Griffin Marshall, Big Brother.

“It’s cool to have a big brother because you get to do the things you always wanted to do and it’s just really fun to hang out with your big brother,” said 12-year-old Terence Bedell.

For more information on All Stars For Kids fundraising campaign, click HERE.