One leadership contender for the Alberta Progressive Conservative party brought his message to Calgary Thursday night.

Almost 400 people joined Jason Kenney at a town hall meeting inside the Best Western Village Park Inn along Crowchild Trail Northwest.

Kenney proposes uniting the right; a goal he says other party members support.

“ That’s supported by about three-quarters of grassroots progressive conservatives and we see that being reflected every night in local elections around the province overwhelmingly choosing the path of unity and supporting my candidacy,” says Kenney.

There was a small disruption during the town hall when a Wildrose supporter entered the room, walked up the podium to and tried to speak to the crowd.

Those in attendance shouted over him and he eventually left even though Kenney urged him to stay and ask his questions later on.

Colin Poole from the Calgary Varsity Constituency Association felt some of Kenney’s comments about the Wildrose party have not been fair.

“I respect what he’s doing. I think it’s amazing what he’s been able to do to bring people together but I will not stand by as a solid Wildrose supporter and just tolerate him slagging us and condemning us,” says Poole.

“In any leadership election, especially when the stakes are this high, there’s going to be some high emotions and some friction but I would just everybody to calm down,” says Kenney. “Let’s ensure the administration of a fair election.”

Kenney has been hosting similar town hall meetings across the province

The other candidates in the leadership race are: former St. Albert MLA Stephen Khan, Calgary lawyer Byron Nelson and Vermilion-Lloydminster MLA Richard Starke.

The leadership election will be held on March 18, 2017 in Calgary.