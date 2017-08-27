CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Standoff man charged with sexual assault after woman attacked near Henderson Lake in Lethbridge
Composite sketch of the Henderson Lake sex assault suspect released prior to the arrest of Rommel Vincent Crying Head (LPS)
Published Sunday, August 27, 2017 10:57AM MDT
The Lethbridge Police Service confirms a 27-year-old man has been charged in connection with the sexual assault of a woman who had been walking around Henderson Lake.
According to police, the 24-year-old woman had been walking on the east side of the lake at approximately 10:30 p.m. on August 17 when she was grabbed and pushed to the ground by a man. The suspect attempted to remove her shorts but she managed to escape her attacker.
The woman ran to her vehicle and called 9-1-1. Police, including the K-9 team, scoured the area but the suspect was not located.
On Saturday, an LPS member spotted a man matching the suspect’s description in downtown Lethbridge and the man was arrested.
As a result of the investigation, 27-year-old Rommel Vincent Crying Head of Standoff, Alberta has been charged with sexual assault. The accused remains in police custody as he awaits his release hearing.