The Lethbridge Police Service confirms a 27-year-old man has been charged in connection with the sexual assault of a woman who had been walking around Henderson Lake.

According to police, the 24-year-old woman had been walking on the east side of the lake at approximately 10:30 p.m. on August 17 when she was grabbed and pushed to the ground by a man. The suspect attempted to remove her shorts but she managed to escape her attacker.

The woman ran to her vehicle and called 9-1-1. Police, including the K-9 team, scoured the area but the suspect was not located.

On Saturday, an LPS member spotted a man matching the suspect’s description in downtown Lethbridge and the man was arrested.

As a result of the investigation, 27-year-old Rommel Vincent Crying Head of Standoff, Alberta has been charged with sexual assault. The accused remains in police custody as he awaits his release hearing.