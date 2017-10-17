A wildfire near Coleman is burning out of control and officials have declared a State of Local Emergency in the Municipality of Crowsnest Pass.

RCMP and emergency crews are in the area and say about 300 homes are being threatened by the fire.

The fire is between the Sentinel Industrial Park and Coleman and residents have been evacuated from Willow Drive, McLaren Ridge and Carbondale Trailer Court. People in the MacGillivray area are now being moved out of the area.

A reception centre has been established at the Vertical Church in Pincher Creek at 1200 Ken Thorton Blvd. and residents are being asked to register by calling 403-627-9457.

Motorists are being advised to avoid unnecessary travel in the area and police have closed Highway 3 between Coleman and the B.C. boundary.

A wildfire in Cypress County is also being fueled by the high winds and an alert has been issued for the area.

Officials say the fire is between Township Road 180 and Township Road 190 on both sides of Highway 41 north.

Highway 41 is closed between Hilda and Highway 545.

The fire is spreading and smoke is reducing visibility and creating dangerous road conditions.

Fire crews are working to contain the blaze and residents and farms north and east of the fire and north of Hilda are being advised to prepare for possible evacuation.

More to come…