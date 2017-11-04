The Calgary Police Service is investigating a number of Saturday morning robberies at convenience stores where staff members were threatened by a woman armed with a stick.

Shortly after 5:30 a.m., police were called to the Esso station at the intersection of Crowchild Trail and 5 Avenue Northwest after a Caucasian female robbed the store of an undisclosed amount of cash and cigarettes at stickpoint. The offender fled before officers arrived.

Nearly 30 minutes later, a woman, matching the description of the Esso robbery suspect, entered the Husky gas station in the 1200 block of 14 Street Southwest, threatened staff with a stick and demanded cash.

At approximately 6:10 a.m., the Husky Market convenience store in the 1400 block of 8 Street Southwest was robbed by a woman with a stick.

Police believe the incidents are connected and that the suspect robbed at least six stores between Friday night and Saturday morming. The suspect is also believed to be responsible for an additional four robberies dating back to October 21, 2017.

No injuries have been reported.

The suspect is described as:

A Caucasian female

Between 25 and 40 years old

Having a slim build

Anyone with information about the convenience store robberies is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.