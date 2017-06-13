During an investigation, Airdrie RCMP found $14,000.00 of stolen property inside a residence and have now returned those items to local businesses.

On Tuesday, May 16, 2017, Airdrie RCMP’s GIS, CRU, and DVU units executed a search warrant on a residence located on Luxstone Boulevard back on Tuesday, May 16.

It was part of an on-going robbery investigation.

The search of the residence yielded 72 electronic devices which were still in original packaging including bar codes.

RCMP returned the items to Best Buy, Cabela’s, and Walmart.

Police say the items stolen from Best Buy alone totaled over $12,000.00.

One man faces three counts of possession of stolen property.

RCMP have issued a warrant for 27-year-old Christopher Carl Ferguson of Airdrie and ask anyone who knows where he is to contact Constable Shelley Strangis at the Airdrie RCMP Detachment at (403) 945-7200 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS), or www.tipsubmit.com.