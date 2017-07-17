Family and friends gathered to say goodbye to two sisters who were found dead in a burned out car in the Sage Hill area of Calgary last week.

A joint service was held for Glynnis Fox, 36 and Tiffany Ear, 39, on Monday and family members say the two were constant companions in life and now in death.

The sisters were discovered in a vehicle in the Sage Hill area along with 25-year-old Cody Pfeiffer on July 10th.

The registered owner of the vehicle, Hanock Afowerk, 26, was found a few days later in a ditch near Highway 8 and Highway 22 and police are treating all four deaths as homicides.

Family members draped the sister's coffins in traditional blankets and then carried them into the service at the Bearspaw Youth Centre in Morley.

Those in attendance say the sister’s parents passed on but that the two left behind several children; Tiffany Ear had nine children and two grandchildren and Glynnis Fox had seven children

They describe the two women as devoted mothers and say they were kind and outgoing.

“This was not their way. They were good girls, they were humble and outgoing. Everybody loved to be around them. They were the kind of type of friends you wanted to be around. A family member, if you’re a relative of them, you wanted to be around them because they welcomed you in their home, they made you feel comfortable,” said cousin, Benji Hunter.

The two sisters were important members of the community and friends say they will be deeply missed.

‘It's heartbreaking. You wake up, next thing, you were talking with them on Facebook and then you wake up knowing that they're gone, both of them. It’s pretty shocking and it hurts,” said Hunter.

Family members say the way in which the sisters died is shocking and they hope police will find those responsible for their murders.

Calgary police say they have no new information on the case at this time.