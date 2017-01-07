Dozens of vehicles entered the ditch of the QEII north of Calgary city limits Saturday morning as motorists encountered poor driving conditions.

According to tow truck driver Chris Campbell, dozens of vehicles had slid off the roadway.

“People need to slow down on the highways,” said Campbell of City Wide Towing. “It’s pretty bad out here between Didsbury all the way to Calgary.”

“I’ve seen probably 40 vehicles in the ditch between Crossfield and Calgary.”

Campbell says some of the vehicles had been stuck in the snow for hours. “There’s way too much snow in the ditch for anyone to drive out. I’ve seen cars attempting and they just get stuck even worse.”

EMS Public Education Officer Adam Loria says, in addition to ensuring your vehicle is winterized, motorists should be prepared for a potential emergency.

“It’s very beneficial, really any time of year, to have some type of a survival or emergency kit in your vehicle,” said Loria. “They can come in handy or you may never have to use it.”

Loria recommends equipping your vehicle with the following supplies:

Blankets

Candles (open a vehicle window while candle is lit)

Cell phone with a full battery

Extra jackets, gloves and winter boots

“Early frostbite or first degree frostbite can kick in quite quickly, within a number of minutes,” said Loria. “If any skin is left exposed there can be some significant, possibly irreversible, tissue and skin damage done.”

For up-to-date information on highway conditions, visit Alberta 511.

With files from CTV's Alesia Fieldberg