RCMP are working to track down the driver responsible for a hit and run crash that sent a 13-year-old girl to hospital with serious injuries.

On February 17, two teens from Langdon were walking along 4 Street in the community when a truck struck one of the girls and tossed her into the ditch.

The driver of the truck did not stop after the incident.

The 13-year-old victim was flown to hospital by STARS.

Now a month later, she is recovering from her injuries, but police are still trying to find the driver of the truck and need the public’s help to locate them.

Police say the vehicle is described as:

full-sized, older model Dodge half-ton (early 90s)

dark blue in colour

headache rack covering the back window

a toolbox and red slip tank in the bed

Investigators say that a short time after the crash, a vehicle matching the above description was seen in the ditch on Highway 24, approximately 10 km south of Highway 1.

The witness who spotted the truck said the driver was making frantic efforts to get back onto the road and when they did, it headed north towards the Trans-Canada Highway.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Strathmore RCMP at 403-934-3535.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.tipsubmit.com.