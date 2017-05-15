Police east of the City of Calgary are looking for the driver of a car involved in a hit and run crash that left a motorcyclist with serious injuries.

Crews were called to the scene of a crash in the eastbound lanes of Highway 1 at Range Road 274 near Strathmore at about 10:40 p.m. on Sunday.

Officials say that an SUV and a motorcycle were both heading eastbound when they collided.

The SUV driver fled the area on foot and police are working to locate them.

The male driver of the motorcycle was taken to Foothills Hospital by STARS. He suffered serious injuries in the crash.

Police have closed the eastbound lanes of the highway for the investigation and a detour is in place.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Strathmore RCMP at 403-934-3535.