A 35-year-old man is dead following an early morning, single vehicle crash east of Strathmore.

According to RCMP, emergency crews responded to the intersection of Highway 561 and Highway 840 at around 1:30 a.m. following reports of a rollover.

The driver, who was the lone occupant of the overturned SUV, had succumbed to his injuries.

RCMP have identified the deceased as a 35-year-old resident of Strathmore.

Police continue to investigate the crash.