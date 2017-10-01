The disappearance of a boater in a lake near the Town of Vulcan has entered its second day but the search effort has been suspended due to dangerous conditions.

According to RCMP, four males were fishing on McGregor Lake on Saturday morning when their boat capsized shortly before 11:00 a.m. Two of the boaters made their way to a nearby boat while a third male successfully swam to shore. The three males were treated at the scene by EMS for hypothermia but were not transported to

The fourth occupant of the boat and the vessel itself were not located.

Vulcan RCMP, Alberta Fish and Wildlife officers, local firefighters and aerial support from RCMP scoured the lake on Saturday until the end of daylight. Boats equipped with sonar also searched the lake but the missing boater and boat were not found.

The search of the body of water resumed Sunday morning but was halted due to strong wind. Crews have focused their effort on the banks of the lake.

The identity and age of the missing boater have not been released.

McGregor Lake is located approximately 100 km southeast of Calgary and 30 km east of Vulcan.