Environment Canada has issued wind warnings for parts of the province and says winds gusting over 100 km/h could develop in the foothills on Tuesday afternoon.

The weather agency says an intense, low pressure system is emerging over central Alberta and that southwesterly winds gusting up to 130 km/h will develop and then spread across the southern foothills.

The warnings come with a reminder that the high winds could cause significant damage to property and whip up debris that could be dangerous to the public.

Fire crews have blocked off part of the Stephen Avenue Mall in downtown Calgary after a piece of glass fell to the pavement below.

The mall is blocked off at 8 Avenue and 3 Street SW to give crews room to clear the debris.

Downed trees are being reported across the city and a few power poles have also been affected by the strength of the winds.

Power has been knocked out to a few areas and ENMAX crews are working to restore service.

Officials at the Calgary airport say the wind has not affected operations at this time and that they are monitoring the situation.

Motorists are also being advised to be aware of changing road conditions due to the strong winds.

Calgary police say traffic lights at several intersections are not working and drivers are being asked to use the four-way stop procedure.

RCMP say winds are extremely high on Highway 22 and officers are at the scene of a crash involving a semi tractor-trailer unit near Chain Lakes.

A wildfire in Cypress County is being fueled by the high winds and an alert has been issued for the area.

Officials say the fire is between Township Road 180 and Township Road 190 on both sides of Highway 41 north.

The fire is spreading and smoke is reducing visibility and creating dangerous road conditions.

Fire crews are working to contain the blaze and residents and farms north and east of the fire and north of Hilda are being advised to prepare for possible evacuation.

Environment Canada says the system is expected to move into Saskatchewan overnight.

