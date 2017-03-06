Calgary Wildrose on Campus fired its communications director and cancelled a film screening after public disapproval of a newsletter titled ‘Feminism is Cancer’.

The newsletter was to promote a screening of the controversial film ‘The Red Pill’ at the campus and was also posted to the group’s Facebook page, and brought to their attention by readers.

So, this is a.) disparaging to women and b.) a slap in the face for cancer survivors. Way to go @TeamWildrose #ableg pic.twitter.com/K5mxE9RHnI — jessica conlin (@jesspowless) March 7, 2017

Reaction was swift, including from the Wildrose Party itself. MLA Jason Nixon tweeted that the event does not represent the Wildrose Party.

The totally inappropriate and now cancelled WROC event doesn't speak for our party or our caucus. #ableg — Jason Nixon MLA (@JasonNixonAB) March 7, 2017

Calgary Wildrose on Campus apologized a few hours later on Facebook, saying the comments do not reflect the opinions of the executive or the club.

The U of C Conservative Club was also listed as a host for the event, but backed away from it, saying the comment was wrong, insensitive and offensive.