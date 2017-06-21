Several students are facing charges in connection to a dangerous driving incident that happened at two schools in Strathmore on Wednesday morning.

Police were called to Holy Cross Collegiate high school just before 10:00 a.m. for a report of a male riding a dirt bike through the facility.

RCMP say the rider drove the bike into the high school, narrowly missing students, and out the other end of the Sacred Heart Academy into a parking lot where a truck was waiting.

The driver of the bike was arrested without incident by police and an investigation was launched.

Investigators determined that there were several individuals involved and say all were students of the school.

Five people were arrested and released and police say dangerous driving charges are pending.