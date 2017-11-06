Students from a number of different Calgary schools gathered on Monday morning to take part in a special ceremony to honour every single one of the fallen soldiers laid to rest at the Burnsland Cemetery.

Dozens of students took part in the event that saw poppies laid on over 4,500 of the headstones in the area to help youth recognize the sacrifice made by the men and women in Canada’s armed forces.

The ‘No Stone Left Alone’ memorial foundation works with middle schools across the country to ensure their message gets across.

Honourary Colonel John Melbourne says he’s proud to see young people taking part in the ceremony.

“It’s outstanding and it’s a real heart warmer. In all honesty, to see these young people come out, in weather like this, to plant flags on the graves of veterans.”

The foundation also works to raise awareness of veterans’ needs on a national level.