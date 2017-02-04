Law students at the University of Calgary banded together to help refugees banned by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The students held a “research-a-thon” to comb through the legal ramifications of the American executive order.

The effort goes much further than just Calgary, with all of Canada’s 22 law schools participating.

The research goes toward supporting the Canadian Council of Refugees.

“Research and evidence to help them advocate or even litigate against the Safe Third Country agreement between the U.S. and Canada,” said Cesar Agudelo, University of Calgary law student. “Putting all these minds to the task facilitates getting through the legal issues faster.”

700 law students participated in the event across the country.