Students and staff of Bishop McNally High School pedaled stationary bikes alongside members of the Calgary Police Service and Sheldon Kennedy during Wednesday’s fundraiser for the Sheldon Kennedy Child Advocacy Centre

“Our students are just rocking it,” beamed Monique Baker, the school’s principal. “It’s very important for students to be able to give back to their community.”

Participants in the annual 12 hour Bike-A-Thon, which is in its third year at the high school in northeast Calgary, collected pledges tied to their output on one of the 35 bikes. “All the proceeds are going towards the Sheldon Kennedy Child Advocacy Centre.”

Baker says it was a teenager who came up with the idea for a fundraising bike-a-thon. “It was initiated by a student three years ago from our student council and it’s kind of gained its traction.”

Organizers hope this year's event will surpass the more than $8,000 raised for the centre in 2016,

The Sheldon Kennedy Child Advocacy Centre provides support victims of child abuse a well as their families.