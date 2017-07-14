Students, staff and family members warned following confirmed case of hepatitis A in Taber
Published Friday, July 14, 2017 2:40PM MDT
Officials with Alberta Health Services confirm a server at a recent graduation banquet in Taber had contracted hepatitis A and anyone who attended the ceremony may have been exposed to the infection.
The unnamed person served food and drinks during the June 30 event for St. Mary School at the Taber Community Centre.
Environmental public health inspectors were scheduled to visit the community centre on Friday, July 14 to ensure the facility did not pose further risk to the public.
AHS officials say the liver infection is caused by a virus. Hepatitis A is primarily contracted through direct contact but it can be contracted through the ingestion of contaminated food or water.
“While we believe the risk to the public is low, hepatitis A is a serious infection,” said Dr. Lena Derie-Gillespie, Medical Officer of Health, AHS – South Zone in a statement. “As a precaution, anyone who consumed food or drink at this location is advised to monitor themselves and their family for symptoms until August 20, 2017.”
Illness related to Hepatitis A normally appears within the first 30 days following exposure but the symptoms can take up to 50 days to surface. Symptoms include:
- Malaise
- Loss of appetite
- Nausea and vomiting
- Abdominal pain
- Fever
- Dark-coloured urine
- Light-coloured stool
- Yellowing of eyes and/or skin
Anyone who develops symptoms is asked to contact Health Link, 8-1-1, immediately.
The town of Taber is located approximately 50 kilometres east of Lethbridge on Highway 3
