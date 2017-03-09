Members of the RCMP have concluded their investigation into a threat at an Okotoks junior high school that prompted the Foothills School Division to cancel Thursday’s classes.

An investigation into an unspecified threat at École Okotoks Junior High School was launched on Wednesday after a student overheard a conversation between other students and reported the threat to school officials. .

RCMP identified the suspects and confirmed the conversation did occur but the students involved had no plans to carry out their threats. No charges will be laid in connection with the matter.

"On behalf of the RCMP, I want to thank the students, parents and staff of École Okotoks Junior High for their cooperation over the last 24 hours," said RCMP S/Sgt Jim Ross." Thanks to everyone working together, we were able to investigate this quickly."

"I want to assure parents that while it was necessary to take the precaution of closing the school today, we are confident that it is safe for school to resume."

The Foothills School Division confirms classes will resume at the school on Friday.