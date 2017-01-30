A new study from the University of Arizona shows kids that are bullied are more likely to have lower academic achievement and a greater dislike of school.

The study tracked more than 400 kids from public schools in Illinois for over a decade. It showed that if bullying is addressed, kids can recover, but if it becomes chronic, it can have long-term consequences.

“It re-enforces what we had known about bullying, but re-enforces it in a really strong way, having us understand that those of us that are victimized, the effects of bullying can last not just through your academic career as a student, but can potentially last for a life time,” said Bill Belsey, teacher and anti-bullying advocate.

Cherry Deitrich is one parent who is worried about the effects of bullying. Her son is only in grade two, but has already faced two years of bullying.

“Basically he would come home and say kids were being mean and he'd say that sometimes someone would come up to him and push him into a puddle,” she said about her son Shiloh. “He definitely had started to develop some anxiety issues, to the point where we'd go out in a public setting and he'd hold my hand and say he wanted to play with another kid, but he wanted me to be right beside him.”

Shiloh is in a new school this year and is doing better, and his mother hopes there won’t be any long-term consequences of the bullying he went through.

Belsey says it’s important to teach kids strategies for dealing with bullying, but more importantly, practice what we preach.

“Someone might say there always have been bullies, there always will be, but I don't think we can be complacent,” he said. “I think we are seeing a change in attitude, a change in culture, but the thing that worries me is kids will listen to what adults say, but I think kids are much more likely to emulate the behaviors that adults model.”

