Artists from Green Fools Theatre are spending time with a group of Calgary children from a variety of backgrounds to teach them some unusual but useful skills.

The group teaches circus acts to youth at risk to help them build confidence, self-esteem and learn how to work as a team.

“The skills are awesome and they’re fun and when they feel like they’re succeeding then they just feel on top of the world,” said Dean Bareham, from Green Fools Theatre. “No one is competing against each other. We’re all just working on our own thing.”

“I’ve been doing this for eight years now because I love it that much,” said Minnie Ningiuruvik. “Just the feel of it is fun and I love the energy, it always changes too.”

The students are between the ages of seven and 17 and learn about puppetry, masks, clowns, stilts and other circus arts over the three weeks.

“It’s really, really cool. It’s cool to discover skills that you don’t know you have,” said Grace Cardinal-Gordon. “I’m always excited to come to camp and be with all my friends and just practice my skills.”

“I usually like the aerials and stuff,” said Mimi Sakr. “I love gymnastics so that’s why.”

Green Fools Theatre has run the program for 17 years and it is funded by a number of sponsors including Cirque de Soleil

The program ends with A Circus of Unity at the Jubilee Auditorium on August 29th and the show is open to the public.

