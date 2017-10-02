A 39-year-old Sundre woman is taking responsibility for a crash that killed two men and injured another woman two years ago.

Emergency crews were called to a single vehicle crash on Highway 22, near Township Road 340, at about 10:00 p.m. on April 5, 2015.

A pickup truck left the roadway and rolled into the ditch with four people inside.

Perry Vollmer and Brian Schrader were passengers in the back of the vehicle and were pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman in her 50s, who was in the front seat, was ejected from the truck and taken to hospital in Calgary in serious condition.

Jennifer Black was behind the wheel and was trapped in the wreckage before being extricated and taken to hospital by STARS.

Police conducted an investigation and determined that alcohol, speed and driver distraction were all factors in the fatal crash.

Black was charged with:

Six counts of Alcohol impaired related offences causing death/injury

Three counts of dangerous driving causing death/injury

Three counts of criminal negligence causing death/injury

Black was released from custody with conditions and on Monday pleaded guilty to two counts of dangerous driving causing death and one count of dangerous driving causing bodily harm. She will be sentenced in January.