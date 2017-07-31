A large fire in the Verdant Creek area has closed the Sunshine Village resort once more as crews are struggling to get control of the situation.

A burn-out operation, that involves setting intentional fires near the wildfire boundary to consume unburned fuel, was planned for Sunday.

Through that, officials can have a bit more control over the fire because it can’t spread as quickly.

Parks Canada says constant hot temperatures are leading to an increased risk of wildfire in the region.

Officials are expecting the next few days to be very hazy because of the controlled burns.

Last week, Sunshine Village was closed so crews could use the facility as a staging area to help prevent the wildfires from jumping the border.