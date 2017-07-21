Fire crews are working hard to keep the Verdant Creek wildfire from spreading and have set up a temporary staging area at Sunshine Mountain Resort.

The ski hill was closed on Friday at the request of Parks Canada and will remain closed for several days.

Parks officials say the fire is still on the west side of the continental divide but that it continues to spread into Mount Assiniboine Provincial Park.

The wildfire covers an area between 2500 and 3000 hectares and officials say they are making progress to keep the fire from spreading to key areas.

Several trails and campsites within Kootenay National Park and Banff National Park remain closed to backcountry use including:

Sunshine Village (Banff)

Fatigue Creek (Banff)

Brewster Creek (Banff)

Egypt Lake area (Banff)

Verdant Creek (Kootenay) south to the Simpson River

The fire is about 2.5 km away from Sunshine and 24 km from the Banff townsite.

A fire ban remains in effect for all mountain national parks to prevent the possibility of human-caused fires.

This fire ban includes ALL open fires, EXCEPT, provided they are under direct supervision and Canadian Standards Association (CSA Group) approved or Underwriters Laboratories (UL certified):

Portable propane fire pits

Gas or propane stoves and barbeques designed for cooking or heating

Propane or gas fuelled lanterns (enclosed flame)

Patio heaters (propane, catalytic or infrared/radiant).

For the latest updates on the Verdant Creek wildfire, visit the Parks Canada website HERE.